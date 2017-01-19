UPDATE – Mitchell man shot and killed Wednesday
By Tina Meadows | 9:27 am | January 19, 2017 | News
MITCHELL –A Mitchell man was shot and killed late Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Tippah County .
Tippah County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic altercation call around 5:15 p.m. on County Road 611 Wednesday between Ronnie Brock, his estranged wife and one of her co-workers. Shots were exchanged leaving Brock, who was in his late 30s, dead. One subject is in custody at this time. Charges are expected to be filed later today.
Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister is transporting the body to the Mississippi state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be published when available.
