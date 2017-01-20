Fifth suspect in custody in Hoose homicide

A fifth suspect is in custody and charged in the death of Robert Joseph “Bobby” Hoose of the Spout Springs community.

Brandon Grace of Hattiesburg was arraigned in Oxford Thursday, Jan. 19. A $500,000 bond has been set. Grace, along with Kimberly Glisson, 30, of Tippah County; Anna Michelle Grace, 28, of Hattiesburg; David Turner, 27, of Hattiesburg and Charles “Tony” Pedigo, 31, of Tippah County were charged with second degree murder earlier this month.

Glisson, Anna Michelle Grace and Turner were arraigned last week and also have a $500,000 bond. They are in custody at the Tippah County Jail. Pedigo is in custody at the Greene County Jail in Paragould, Arkansas on unrelated charges. Once he is released from the Greene County Jail he will be brought to Tippah County and arraigned on second degree murder charges.

Hoose died of multiple trauma to the head. His partially decomposed body was found in a wooded area off County Road 744 in Dumas on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. He was reported missing on Nov. 9, 2016. No motive has been determined for the homicide at this time.

The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals for their help with the case.

