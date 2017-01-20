Suspect in custody in Ronnie Brock shooting death

RIPLEY – One man is in custody following the shooting death of a Mitchell man earlier this week.

Thomas Bozek, 48, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of Ronnie Brock.

According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jeremy Rainey, Brock’s estranged wife and Bozek, who is one of her co-workers, went to Brock’s home on County Road 611 Wednesday, Jan. 18 to retrieve some of her personal times. Shot’s were exchanged. Brock was hit one time in the shoulder and died from the injury.

Bozek drove himself to the sheriff’s department and turned himself in without incident. He was arraigned and charged yesterday afternoon. He was given a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be published when available.

