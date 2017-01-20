Suspect in custody in Ronnie Brock shooting death

By | 11:55 am | January 20, 2017 | News

RIPLEY – One man is in custody following the  shooting death of a Mitchell man earlier this week.

Thomas Bozek, 48, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of Ronnie Brock.

According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jeremy Rainey, Brock’s estranged wife and Bozek, who is one of her co-workers, went to Brock’s home on County Road 611 Wednesday, Jan. 18 to retrieve some of her personal times. Shot’s were exchanged. Brock was hit one time in the shoulder and died from the injury.

Bozek drove himself to the sheriff’s department and turned himself in without incident. He was arraigned and charged yesterday afternoon. He was given a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and moreThomasBozek information will be published when available.

Check back with southern-sentinel.com for updates.

About Tina Meadows

Tina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
View all posts by Tina Meadows
  • Missy

    He should be charged with murder and he was her lover.. I’m pretty sure the wife had this planned out and she should pay for it too.. Praying for Ronnie children, parents, family & friends