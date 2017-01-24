Man injured in Walnut shooting

Southern-Sentinel

WALNUT – One man was shot following a disturbance in Walnut on Monday night.

David Porterfield was shot one time in the midsection around 8 p.m. Monday.

According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Investigator Jeremy Rainey, Porterfield went to a man’s residence on Main Street in Walnut and caused a disturbance. The man shot Porterfield.

Porterfield then drove himself to Tippah County Hospital. When he arrived at the hospital he was conscious and talking. He was then airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

His condition is not known.

The shooter was brought to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department for questioning and later released. The case will go to grand jury in April.

