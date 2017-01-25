Former Tiger, Isaiah Howard commits to Lamar

Ripley native Isaiah Howard announced his intentions to play football for the Lamar Cardinals this past Sunday via Twitter. Howard signed with Itawamba Community College back in 2015.

He posted very solid numbers in his sophomore campaign despite missing the last three games of the season. In six games, Howard hauled in 36 receptions, for 699 yards and two touchdowns.

Howard visited Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas over the weekend and was offered the scholarship on the visit. He is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 1.