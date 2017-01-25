Man in critical condition after assault in Ripley

RIPLEY – A Ripley man is in ICU in Tupelo after being beaten and robbed Saturday, Jan. 21.

According to Ripley Police Chief Scott White, Henry L. Robinson, Jr , 62, was walking between the Ripley Library and McBride Funeral Home just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning when he was assaulted. Witnesses saw the suspect go through Robinson’s pockets before fleeing the scene on foot. It is unclear what was taken.

Robinson was transported by ambulance to the helipad at Tippah County Hospital and flown to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He remains in ICU.

“The witnesses gave a perfect clothing description for the suspect,” said Investigator Scott Watson. “Chief Scott White recognized the clothing. He had run into the suspect two days before wearing the same clothing.”

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a call came in to 911 saying the suspect was walking toward the square. Chief White spotted the suspect and he and officer Ramon Rangel took the suspect into custody without incident.

Antonio McKnight, 24, of Ripley was charged by Investigator Watson with aggravated assault and robbery and was arraigned Monday on the charges. A $50,000 bond was set per charge. McKnight is being held at the Tippah County Jail.

A fund has been set up at The Peoples Bank to help with Robinson’s expenses. People wanting to make a donation can stop by any branch of The Peoples Bank or send donations to P.O. Drawer 419, Ripley, MS 38663.