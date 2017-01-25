Qualification underway for municipal elections
TIPPAH COUNTY — Area municipalities will hold elections for Mayor and Board of Aldermen later this year.
Qualifying has opened in all five Tippah County municipalities – Ripley, Walnut, Blue Mountain, Falkner and Dumas. Qualification will close Friday, March 3 and the general election will be Tuesday, June 6. Ripley is the only municipality which will hold a primary on Tuesday, May 2. Winners of the primary will go on to the general election.
As of press time, no one had qualified in Dumas or Falkner.
In Ripley, David Hurt (D) and Chris Marsalis (R) have qualified to run for mayor. In the alderman race Joey Bryant has qualified in Ward 1, Homer Richardson in Ward 2, Jackie McKenzie in Ward 3, Steven Freeman in Ward 4 and Jon Grisham for Alderman at Large.
In Blue Mountain, Doug Norton has qualified for mayor and Gene Lansdale, Gerald Akins, Mike Pope and Johnny Jones have qualified for the alderman race.
In Walnut, Vicki Skinner has qualified for mayor.
Individuals interested in running for mayor or alderman should contact the Town Hall in their respective town for further information on qualifying to run.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
Subscribe
- Suspect in custody in Ronnie Brock shooting death January 20, 2017
- Tippah County eligible for Livestock Forage Disaster Program January 12, 2017
- New election commissioners take office January 13, 2017
- Try these recipes for breakfast this week January 14, 2017
- Dream Team, Charity Church holds MLK services Sunday January 18, 2017
- State Senate bill proposes consolidating North and South Tippah School Districts January 25, 2017
- Tippah County Junior High Tournament January 25, 2017
- Former Tiger, Isaiah Howard commits to Lamar January 25, 2017
- Wildcats pummel Potts Camp January 25, 2017
- Qualification underway for municipal elections January 25, 2017