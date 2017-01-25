State Senate bill proposes consolidating North and South Tippah School Districts

A new bill proposed in the Mississippi Senate could affect both school districts in Tippah County.

Sen. Gray Tollison (R-Lafayette, Panola) presented Bill 2462 last week. If passed, this bill will result in the consolidation of North and South Tippah School Districts effective July 1, 2019.

Sen. Rita Parks (R-Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo) talks of the bill saying, “I was shocked to see that the Chair of Education filed legislation that would consolidate the North and South Tippah School Districts.”

Tippah County is not the only School District that has been targeted for consolidation. According to published reports bills have also been filed to consolidate Houston School District and Chickasaw School District in Chickasaw County as well as the Senatobia School District and Tate County Schools in Tate County.

Parks talks of why Tippah County is amongst the schools threatened for consolidation and why she is not in favor of the bill. “They’re filing the bill based off of student enrollment and a threshold. Tippah County is below that threshold so that is why Tippah has been chosen. Believe me, I have expressed my deepest concerns about this to the Chairman and Senate Leadership on several occasions,” says Parks.

Parks is concerned that the way the bill reads today, it wouldn’t be fair if passed. She believes that the bill is heavily weighed in favor of South Tippah and that it should be more equal between South Tippah School District and North Tippah School District.

Enrollment numbers for the 2016-2017 school year was 1,293 for North Tippah and 2,785 for South Tippah.

Parks believes that consolidation of the two School Districts is a decision that should have been made on a local level rather than state level but says that it will be a long process before any decision is made. She says, “While a bill has been filed in Senate, it would have to pass the full education committee and then a floor vote of the Senate, then pass through the education committee and floor of the House as well. I am anxious to meet about the bill and I will stand in support of the people of Tippah County and their schools.”

With both districts combined, they would become the Tippah County School District and the district office would be located in Ripley. There would also be an administrative consolidation of those school districts if Bill 2462 is passed.

State Representative for House District 4 Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) weighed on the bill saying, “It’s in the Senate right now and I don’t know if there will be a House equivalent or not.” Steverson went on to talk about why he feels the bill should not be voted on in Jackson. He says, “I feel that something like this should be decided at a local level. I will listen to both sides of the story and I will fight for what Tippah County citizens want.”

When South Tippah Superintendent Frank Campbell was asked about Bill 2462 he said, “We were surprised to find out were we were chosen. Right now we are all just waiting to see what happens.”

Falkner Elementary and High Schools, Walnut Elementary and High Schools and Chalybeate School are all a part of the North Tippah School District.

Blue Mountain School, Pine Grove School, Ripley Pre-K, Ripley Elementary, Ripley Middle and High Schools are a part of the South Tippah School District.

North Tippah Superintendent Junior Wooten was not available for comment by press time.