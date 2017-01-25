Tippah County Junior High Tournament

BLUE MOUNTAIN- (G) Chalybeate ended the first half up 20-14. Claire Leak helped the Lady Warriors gain that lead with her eight first half points.

Ripley girls closed that deficit in the third bringing the lead down to three at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth, the Lady Tigers tied the game before the Lady Warriors turned up their defensive intensity and it led to easy offense for them. Chalybeate beat Ripley by a score of 35-27. Eighth graders Ragan Kennedy and Claire Leak led the Lady Warriors with 10 points a piece.

(B) Falkner boys were in control of this game from the start. Their size and speed was just too much to handle for the Cougars. The Eagles soared to an impressive tournament final victory over Blue Mountain by a score of 54-33. TJ Colom piled in 18 points for the Eagles as well as Daylen Crum with 15 points. Blue Mountain’s Trevonte Foote did not go quietly though as he dropped 18 points in the losing effort.

The Chalybeate Lady Warriors, Ripley Lady Tigers, Falkner Eagles and Blue Mountain Cougars are all headed to the Five-County Tournament at Booneville. The opening rounds started this Monday and the tournament will last until Saturday at Bonner Arnold Coliseum on Northeast Mississippi Community College campus.