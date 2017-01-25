Wildcats pummel Potts Camp

WALNUT- (G) Regan Britt would be the catalyst Tuesday night for the Lady Wildcats with her hot start. Britt opened the game scoring seven straight points before Potts Camp countered back with a 6-0 run to bring the lead down to one midway through the first quarter. Britt would in turn add another five points topped by a steal and layup with 10 seconds left in the opening quarter. Walnut would take all 12 points from Britt to the second quarter with a 5-point lead.

Midway through the second quarter, Walnut gained its biggest lead going up by 10 points. Potts Camp battled back with a 6-2 run to end the half. Walnut led 21-15 at intermission.

Laney Jackson started the second half with a 3-pointer giving the Lady Wildcats a 9-point advantage. Potts Camp stormed back in the third to pull the score to 24-20 until Kerri Piper would drain a jumper and two free throws to open the game back up to an 8-point lead.

Piper would help the Lady Wildcats in the fourth with a good backdoor pass to Laney Jackson for a lay-up to open the final quarter. After a Potts Camp 4-0 run, Regan Britt would pick up where she left off in the first quarter scoring nine straight points to help Walnut secure its third divisional win on the year, as they beat Potts Camp 43-37. The Lady Wildcats move to (10-7, 3-0) on the season. Britt finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

(B) Walnut was looking to bounce back from a tough divisional road loss to Baldwyn. Junior Drew Pitney would take matters into his own hands with his career best game. Pitney would drop 30 points and six rebounds while shooting 100 percent from the field. His teammates were no slouch either. Wesley Cox added 19 points with nine rebounds, Hunter Carpenter with 15 points and seven assists, and sophomore Kevin Hurley pitched in 12 points and six rebounds.

Pitney got the Wildcats off to a hot start going 3 for 3 from three in the first quarter. An all-around team effort led to a 34-26 halftime lead for Walnut.

In the third, the Wildcats opened a 16-point lead that would get cut to eight quickly. But Walnut took a 10-point advantage into the game’s final quarter.

The Wildcats added 11 points to their lead outscoring the Cardinals 26-15 in the fourth. Walnut’s complete game moved the Wildcats to (12-7, 2-1) on the year.