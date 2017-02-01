Circuit Court to begin Monday
By Tina Meadows | 10:17 am | February 1, 2017 | News
RIPLEY – The February term of Circuit Court of Tippah County will begin Monday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Tippah County Courthouse in Ripley. This will be a two-week term. Judge Kelly Luther and Judge John Gregory will be presiding.
All defendants, their bondsmen and their attorneys must appear before the court for docket call at this time and a subsequent docket call at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. They must remain throughout the term of court unless released by the court.
The pending cases on the docket are set for trial at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
For a complete list of pending cases see attached document.FebruaryDocket
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
