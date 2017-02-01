Circuit Court to begin Monday

By | 10:17 am | February 1, 2017 | News

RIPLEY – The February term of Circuit Court of Tippah County will begin Monday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Tippah County Courthouse in Ripley. This will be a two-week term.  Judge Kelly Luther and Judge John Gregory will be presiding.
All defendants, their bondsmen and their attorneys must appear before the court for docket call at this time and a subsequent docket call at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. They must remain throughout the term of court unless released by the court.
The pending cases on the docket are set for trial at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
For a complete list of pending cases see attached document.FebruaryDocket

