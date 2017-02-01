Fire destroys home at Walnut Lake

A home was destroyed due to a fire in the early morning hours Monday, Jan. 30 in the Walnut Lake area.

The Three Forks Fire Department responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Fire Chief Joey Jackson says that the house and four vehicles were completely destroyed.

According to Jackson, the owner of the residence awoke to the fire and when he looked out into his hallway he saw that the roof of one side of his house had caved in. He immediately climbed to safety out of his bedroom window and called 9-1-1.

“There was nothing of the house left standing except for the chimney. The chimney was what held the house up for as long as it did,” said Jackson. Jackson stated that the Three Forks Fire Department did not leave the scene of the fire until almost 5 a.m.

The owner of the house was not treated for any injuries and there was no one else in the house at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is pending investigation by the Northeast Benton Fire Department.