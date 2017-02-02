Margaret Garrett will be featured vocalist at Blue Mountain College

BLUE MOUNTAIN — Dr. Margaret Garrett, associate professor of music at Ouachita Baptist University, will be the featured vocalist in the spring Carter Memorial Concert Series. The concert will be held in Garrett Hall Auditorium on the Blue Mountain College campus on Monday, February 6. The series is free and open to the public.

This performance is the product of Dr. Garrett’s sabbatical last fall. “In it, I share honest autobiographical stories of my experience as a mother, a daughter and a wife,” Garrett noted. “I hope that by keeping it real others who have had similar experiences will realize they’re not alone and will be able to look back at the past and find out there’s more to laugh about than they thought.”

The concert was co-written by actress Kelli Barrett, Garrett’s coach. Selections that will be performed include several musical theatre pieces and Disney favorites, a “Rock Star Mom Medley” and “Love Song Mash Up” as well as popular hits “Yellow” by Coldplay and “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars, the hymn “I’d Rather Have Jesus” by George Beverly Shea and Anita Renfroe’s “The Mom Song,” set to the tune of Gioacchino Rossini’s “William Tell Overture.”

Musical theatre and Disney selections include: David Shire’s “I Want It All” and “The Ladies Singing Their Song” from Baby, Stephen Sondheim’s “I Remember” from Evening Primrose and “Children Will Listen” from Into the Woods, Alan Menken’s “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled, William Finn’s “Anytime (I Am There)” from Elegies, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’ “Let It Go” from Frozen and Sara Bareilles’ “Everything Changes” from Waitress.

Dr. Margaret Garrett, associate professor of music, joined the Ouachita music faculty in 2008. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree in voice performance from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, a Master of Music degree in voice performance from Indiana University-Bloomington and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in voice performance from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, as well as high school concentrations in voice and harp from Baltimore School for the Arts. Garrett has won the Kentucky National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Artist Awards competition and has received the NATS Young Leaders Award. She is a member of NATS, National Opera Association, Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society, Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity, Arkadelphia Philharmonic Club and the Musical Theatre Educators’ Alliance.

Garrett has presented recitals in Arkansas and surrounding states and has performed as an oratorio soloist in Handel’s Messiah, Mendelssohn’s Elijah, Fauré’s Requiem, Haydn’s Creation, Brahms’ German Requiem, Bach’s Magnificat and Vivaldi’s Gloria. As an orchestral soloist, she has performed Mozart’s Exsultate, jubilate, Glière’s Concerto for Coloratura Soprano and Orchestra and Ligeti’s Mysteries of the Macabre. She has been a featured artist with Opera in Concert in Dallas, Texas; other opera credits include the title role in Little Red Riding Hood, Mabel in Pirates of Penzance, Sandrina in La Finta Giardiniera, Laurie in The Tender Land and Mary, the Mother of Jesus, in the world premiere of Rendezvous with Destiny. She also has performed with the Kentucky Opera, Piedmont Opera, Opera Carolina and the Indiana University Opera Theater. Her musical theatre credits include My Fair Lady, A Little Night Music, The Most Happy Fella, Once Upon a Mattress and Grease.

For more information, contact Dr. Greg Long at glong@bmc.edu or (662) 685-4771.