Rebels down Eagles, advance to semifinals

West Union- Hickory Flat came into the Div. 2-1A tournament needing a victory to extend their season. They were set to face Falkner in the opening round, a team they had previously beaten back on Jan. 31.

After taking a commanding 18-3 lead from the first quarter, the Rebels never looked back. Falkner picked up their game some as the game went on but Hickory Flat’s lead from the opening quarter was too much to overcome.

Hickory Flat capitalized on Falkner’s mistakes. Credit to the pressuring defense of the Rebels, Falkner’s 20 turnovers led to 23 points for the Rebels throughout the contest.

As a team the Rebels also shot very well, shooting 48 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep.

The Rebels move on to face the defending 1A state champions in the Ashland Blue Devils at 5:30 p.m. at West Union.