Charlie’s Corner honors the memory of owner’s daughter

Benton County citizens have opportunity to enjoy a new store recently opened in Ashland. A store unlike any other business in the area, owners Rhonda Brown and Theresa Lowry introduce Charlie’s Corner.

Charlie’s Corner is a retail business that offers a variety of items such as personalized shirts, signs, banners, woodcrafts, jewelry, and re-purposed items. They also sell Ahna and Adrian merchandise from a local who sews children’s clothes. They began operation in only January of this year.

The store was created in honor of the late daughter of Brown, Mary “Charlie” Brown, who was killed tragically in a car accident in September 2015. Brown describes Mary as an artistic and creative person. Brown had previously been selling items from her home, so after the death of her daughter she came up with Charlie’s Corner.

Brown talks of what it was like in the beginning saying, “For several months it was really hard to get out, but with the help of good friends, like Theresa, I became motivated.” That is when Brown and Lowry, two long time friends, came up with the idea of the new store. “I just wanted to keep Mary’s name out there and do this in memory of her,” says Brown.

According to Lowry and Brown, Charlie’s Corner has been receiving lots of support from the community thus far. Both Brown and Lowry say that this is only the beginning and that the store is constantly changing with them bringing in new merchandise frequently. “We just want to bring more business to Ashland and see this community grow,” says Brown.

Brown and Lowry have also decided to start a scholarship fund from the store in honor of Mary Brown. The Mary “Charlie” Brown scholarship fund will be awarded to one senior boy and one senior girl athlete who show great passion and determination as Mary did. Brown says they came up with the idea of the scholarship because Mary loved playing softball and basketball and it was just another way to do more in her honor.

Brown and Lowry expect great things at Charlie’s Corner and hope to continue to grow in business. Brown speaks more of Mary with a quote saying, “She was one of the rare ones, so effortlessly herself, and the world loved her for it.”