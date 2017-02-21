Local churches hold Valentine’s Day banquets

We have come to another year and Valentine’s Day is here once again: the day of love, a day when it is traditional to send cards, candies, chocolates or a gift of some kind to a person you are romantically involved with or attracted to. It is a day when you show that special someone just how much you love them.

Two local churches hosted banquets in honor of Valentine’s Day Saturday, Feb. 11.

Rock Hill M.B Church hosted “A Night of Music; The Young and The Old” at the Ripley’s Baptist Association Building sponsored by Mother Niece Edgeston and Rev. Raymond Sugars. The room was decorated with white sheer cloths draped from the ceiling and tables boasting bright red tablecloths and white centerpieces made of feathers.

The master of ceremony was Minister Kendall Fisher. Entertainment was provided for those who came by an abundance of groups and individuals. Those entertainers were Pastor Lonnell Perry, The Gospel Aires of Ripley, Felicia Bell and Company and Mrs. Mary Nance. Dinner was served during the festivities of the night with light music played in between performances.

The banquet came to a close with “The Word” presented by Minister Paul Collier and a presentation to the audience.

St. James Temple C.O.G.I.C also held a banquet later that night hosted by their Young Women’s Christian Council/Christian Women’s Council (YWCC/CWC). Their mistress of ceremony was Melinda Evans. Dressed in formal attire, couples and some individuals gathered for a night of music and love. The room was decorated with roses, white and red balloons; and round tables covered in red tablecloths and heart shaped centerpieces.

Guests enjoyed soft music being played by Joshua Hatch while being served their three-course meals. After dinner a sermonic solo was performed by Evelyn Hoyle and then followed by “The Meaning of Valentine’s Day” by Mrs. Janet Christian.

Love filled the air in both banquets, love that was shown between husband and wife, parent and child, or between friends and family. 1 Corinthians 13:13 said, “The three most important thing to have are faith, love, and hope. But the greatest of them is love.”