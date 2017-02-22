Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday

RIPLEY – Those wishing to start a small business have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs free of charge this Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Ripley Public Library beginning at 1 p.m.

Madeline Hankins White will be hosting the seminar “How to Develop a Business Plan” which is designed to assist potential entrepreneurs with industry research, description of company products and service, identifying target customer groups and a marketing plan. Startup costs and preparation of projected cash flow statements will also be covered.

Said Tippah County Development Foundation Executive Director Matthew Harrison, “Community development is at its best when we work together and provide support for the community. The TCDF is excited to support Madeline along with MSBDC as they provide resources to support our current and emerging businesses. I would encourage anyone thinking of starting a business to take full advantage of these resources. The program will provide a wealth of practical information that anyone can use to help promote their business dreams.”

Added Ripley Main Street Director Jessica Jeter about the seminar, “The information Madeline is able to get her hands on is completing amazing and it’s not just for those looking to start a new business. It will also be very beneficial for those that are established and looking to grow. It’s information you wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else, plus it’s free.”

White plans to be in Ripley every other Thursday at 1 p.m. at the library. If you want to start or improve a small business, call 1-800-735-7232 to register for the seminar.