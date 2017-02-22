Soup makes a sandwich or does a sandwich make a bowl of soup taste better?
By Carolyn Bryant
It looks like spring has sprung, but there is still some cooler weather ahead. The soup recipes this week don’t take long to prepare. A sandwich with a bowl of soup at lunch will keep you going until the end of the day. Try different soups with different sandwiches or with different flavors of crackers to see which one is best.
Potato Soup
6 to 8 large potatoes, diced
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 pound Velveeta Cheese, cubed
8 oz. sour cream
Salt and pepper
1 package real bacon bits
Cover with water and cook potatoes until tender. Add remaining ingredients except bacon bits and simmer. When serving top each bowl of soup with the bacon bits. If soup is too thick add a little water or milk.
Unstuffed Pepper Soup
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
3 large green peppers, chopped
1 large onion, chopped
2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) beef broth
2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed tomato soup, undiluted
1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes, undrained
1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained
1 1/2 cups cooked rice
In a Dutch oven or large saucepan, cook the beef, green peppers and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the broth, soup, tomatoes and mushrooms in with the beef and peppers and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add rice and heat through. Yield: 10 servings.
Winter Country Soup
1 package (14 ounces) smoked sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices
1 large sweet red pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
8 shallots, chopped
1 tablespoon butter
8 cups chopped fresh kale
8 cups vegetable broth
3 cups frozen corn
1 can (15 1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3/4 cup uncooked orzo pasta
In a Dutch oven, saute the sausage, red pepper and shallots in butter until vegetables are tender. Add kale; cover and cook for 2-3 minutes or until kale is wilted. Stir in the broth, corn, beans, cayenne and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Return to a boil. Stir in orzo. Cook 8-10 minutes longer or until pasta is tender. Yield: 12 servings (3 quarts).
NCJBRYANT@YAHOO.COM
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
Subscribe
Related Posts:
- News to come: How Tippah is dealing with cold, flu and strep epidemic.
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday
- Charlie’s Corner honors the memory of owner’s daughter
- Fire destroys home at Walnut Lake February 1, 2017
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC February 23, 2017
- Open house to be held at historic courthouse in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday February 22, 2017
- News to come: How Tippah is dealing with cold, flu and strep epidemic. February 24, 2017
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC February 23, 2017
- Open house to be held at historic courthouse in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday February 22, 2017