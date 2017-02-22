Soup makes a sandwich or does a sandwich make a bowl of soup taste better?

By Carolyn Bryant

It looks like spring has sprung, but there is still some cooler weather ahead. The soup recipes this week don’t take long to prepare. A sandwich with a bowl of soup at lunch will keep you going until the end of the day. Try different soups with different sandwiches or with different flavors of crackers to see which one is best.

Potato Soup

6 to 8 large potatoes, diced

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 pound Velveeta Cheese, cubed

8 oz. sour cream

Salt and pepper

1 package real bacon bits

Cover with water and cook potatoes until tender. Add remaining ingredients except bacon bits and simmer. When serving top each bowl of soup with the bacon bits. If soup is too thick add a little water or milk.

Unstuffed Pepper Soup

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

3 large green peppers, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) beef broth

2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed tomato soup, undiluted

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes, undrained

1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained

1 1/2 cups cooked rice

In a Dutch oven or large saucepan, cook the beef, green peppers and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the broth, soup, tomatoes and mushrooms in with the beef and peppers and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add rice and heat through. Yield: 10 servings.

Winter Country Soup

1 package (14 ounces) smoked sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 large sweet red pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

8 shallots, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

8 cups chopped fresh kale

8 cups vegetable broth

3 cups frozen corn

1 can (15 1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup uncooked orzo pasta

In a Dutch oven, saute the sausage, red pepper and shallots in butter until vegetables are tender. Add kale; cover and cook for 2-3 minutes or until kale is wilted. Stir in the broth, corn, beans, cayenne and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Return to a boil. Stir in orzo. Cook 8-10 minutes longer or until pasta is tender. Yield: 12 servings (3 quarts).

NCJBRYANT@YAHOO.COM