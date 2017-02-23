Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC

Blue Mountain College’s Department of Fine Arts will stage Arsenic and Old Lace Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 1 at 9:30 a.m.; Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.; and, Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, senior adults, and children. For ticket reservations, contact Jerri Lamar Kantack at 662.685.4771 (Ext. 163) or jkantack@bmc.edu. Pictured are the cast and crew of the play.