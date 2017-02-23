Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC
By Tina Meadows | 11:44 am | February 23, 2017 | News
Blue Mountain College’s Department of Fine Arts will stage Arsenic and Old Lace Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 1 at 9:30 a.m.; Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.; and, Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, senior adults, and children. For ticket reservations, contact Jerri Lamar Kantack at 662.685.4771 (Ext. 163) or jkantack@bmc.edu. Pictured are the cast and crew of the play.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
Subscribe
Related Posts:
- News to come: How Tippah is dealing with cold, flu and strep epidemic.
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday
- Soup makes a sandwich or does a sandwich make a bowl of soup taste better?
- Charlie’s Corner honors the memory of owner’s daughter
- Fire destroys home at Walnut Lake February 1, 2017
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC February 23, 2017
- Open house to be held at historic courthouse in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday February 22, 2017
- News to come: How Tippah is dealing with cold, flu and strep epidemic. February 24, 2017
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC February 23, 2017
- Open house to be held at historic courthouse in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday February 22, 2017
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats
Blogroll
Tag Cloud
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats