Open house to be held at historic courthouse in Benton County

ASHLAND – Did you know that former Mississippi Governor Joseph Warren Matthews (1848-1850) owned a plantation in Benton County (then part of Tippah County)? The southeast corner of Matthews’ plantation is the northwest corner of Snow Lake today.

Did you know blues legend Willie Mitchell was from neighboring Benton County and that the Benton County Courthouse is home historical marker on the Mississippi Blues Trail honoring Mitchell?

A group in Benton County is trying to bring awareness to the history of the area while restoring a historical building and helping support a new museum project in Ashland.

The Ashland/Benton County Historical Preservation Commission is hosting an open house at the Benton County Historical Courthouse Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1:30 – 4 p.m. The open house gives residents the opportunity to see the progress, join the commission and make donations. Refreshments will be served at the event.

The courthouse, which most recently held the Benton County Schools offices, has been vacant for the past three years. The Historical Preservation Commission has been helping restore the historical courthouse and working toward turning it into a museum for the county. Sunday they will be displaying historical photographs from the county as well as some Ashland High School Senior photographs from 1937-1973. The group collected, cleaned and reframed the Ashland High School photos as the first project in their museum initiative. They hope to preserve historical artifacts and historical documents in the future as well.

The group was commissioned by the Benton County Supervisors to take on the project of saving the historical courthouse about three years ago and have been working diligently to spawn interest and get more people involved in the process, according to Historical Preservation Commission member Karen Farese.