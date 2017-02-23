Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County

ASHLAND – A little over one week remains to qualify to run for mayor or alderman in area municipalities. Friday, March 3 is the deadline to have qualifying paperwork turned into Ashland, Hickory Flat or Snow Lake town halls. The general election will be June 6.

In Ashland, Mitch Carroll has qualified for mayor and Mike Carroll, Don Daniel, Mark Ehrie, Sandra Gresham, Brian Jeanes, Fort Knighton and Greg Thompson have qualified in the alderman race.

In Hickory Flat, Mitch Bennett and Michael Winders have submitted their paperwork to run for mayor and Ronnie Brisco, Brenda Gray, Colin Mills, Kelli Mitchell, Allen Shelton, David Thompson and Reba Wilkerson have submitted their paperwork for aldermen.

In Snow Lake, Doug Irby has submitted his paperwork for mayor and Jackie Barnett, Joann Towry and Frank Fafano have turned in paperwork to run for aldermen.

Individuals interested in running for mayor or alderman should contact the Town Hall in their respective town for further information on qualifying to run.