Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County
ASHLAND – A little over one week remains to qualify to run for mayor or alderman in area municipalities. Friday, March 3 is the deadline to have qualifying paperwork turned into Ashland, Hickory Flat or Snow Lake town halls. The general election will be June 6.
In Ashland, Mitch Carroll has qualified for mayor and Mike Carroll, Don Daniel, Mark Ehrie, Sandra Gresham, Brian Jeanes, Fort Knighton and Greg Thompson have qualified in the alderman race.
In Hickory Flat, Mitch Bennett and Michael Winders have submitted their paperwork to run for mayor and Ronnie Brisco, Brenda Gray, Colin Mills, Kelli Mitchell, Allen Shelton, David Thompson and Reba Wilkerson have submitted their paperwork for aldermen.
In Snow Lake, Doug Irby has submitted his paperwork for mayor and Jackie Barnett, Joann Towry and Frank Fafano have turned in paperwork to run for aldermen.
Individuals interested in running for mayor or alderman should contact the Town Hall in their respective town for further information on qualifying to run.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
Subscribe
Related Posts:
- News to come: How Tippah is dealing with cold, flu and strep epidemic.
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday
- Soup makes a sandwich or does a sandwich make a bowl of soup taste better?
- Charlie’s Corner honors the memory of owner’s daughter
- Fire destroys home at Walnut Lake February 1, 2017
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC February 23, 2017
- Open house to be held at historic courthouse in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday February 22, 2017
- News to come: How Tippah is dealing with cold, flu and strep epidemic. February 24, 2017
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC February 23, 2017
- Open house to be held at historic courthouse in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday February 22, 2017