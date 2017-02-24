News to come: How Tippah is dealing with cold, flu and strep epidemic.
I am currently working on a story that will report on the Cold, FLU, and STEP throat epidemic. According to published reports Mississippi has been in the red for Influenza-Like illness activity. In this article I will have factual numbers of effects on school attendance and estimate number of cases seen in both South Tippah and North Tippah. As of Feb. 22 Thursday, Tippah County Hospital and Tippah County Health and Rehab are currently under quarantine due to the high volume of flu cases. Check out next week’s upcoming publication of the Southern Sentinel for the full story.
About phoyle
Subscribe
Related Posts:
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday
- Soup makes a sandwich or does a sandwich make a bowl of soup taste better?
- Charlie’s Corner honors the memory of owner’s daughter
- Fire destroys home at Walnut Lake February 1, 2017
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC February 23, 2017
- Open house to be held at historic courthouse in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday February 22, 2017
- News to come: How Tippah is dealing with cold, flu and strep epidemic. February 24, 2017
- Qualifying deadline fast approaches for mayor, alderman races in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed at BMC February 23, 2017
- Open house to be held at historic courthouse in Benton County February 23, 2017
- Business development seminar to be held at Ripley Library Thursday February 22, 2017
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats
Blogroll
Tag Cloud
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats