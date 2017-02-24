News to come: How Tippah is dealing with cold, flu and strep epidemic.

I am currently working on a story that will report on the Cold, FLU, and STEP throat epidemic. According to published reports Mississippi has been in the red for Influenza-Like illness activity. In this article I will have factual numbers of effects on school attendance and estimate number of cases seen in both South Tippah and North Tippah. As of Feb. 22 Thursday, Tippah County Hospital and Tippah County Health and Rehab are currently under quarantine due to the high volume of flu cases. Check out next week’s upcoming publication of the Southern Sentinel for the full story.