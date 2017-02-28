Local teams advance to state quarterfinals

Five basketball teams from the area are headed to Jackson this week for the state quarterfinals.

Pine Grove, Ripley, and Ashland girls all won last Friday in the second-round playoffs. Pine Grove dominated Houlka, 59-20. Ripley pulled off the upset, 41-37, against Pontotoc. Ashland girls downed Hollandale Simmons, 56-45.

Ripley and Ashland boys both punched their tickets to Jackson with thrilling victories. Ripley pulled away late to defeat Gentry, 64-55, while Ashland did the same against John F. Kennedy High School winning by a score of 54-43.

The boy’s quarterfinals are set for Wednesday at Jackson State University, while the girls are set for Thursday at the Mississippi Coliseum, also known as the ‘Big House.’

The following is the matchups and the times for each game;

Boys;

Ashland vs. West Lowndes at 12:00 p.m.

Ripley vs. Florence at 7:00 p.m.

Girls;

Pine Grove vs. Bogue Chitto at 9:00 a.m.

Ashland vs. Leake County at 12:00 p.m.

Ripley vs. South Pike at 4:00 p.m.

Any winners from the quarterfinals will play in the semifinals on Monday, Mar. 6 at the Mississippi Coliseum.

You can follow our Twitter account (@SS_Sports_) for live updates on the games, or ‘like’ us on Facebook at the Southern Sentinel account for post-game recaps.