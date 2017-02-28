North Tippah Schools need community and stakeholder input

North Tippah School District launched the 2017 Comprehensive Needs Assessment survey on February 3rd. To date, 228 stakeholders have responded with valuable input while the school serves 1,381 students. All parents, students and community members are encouraged to take the survey which can be found on the district website at www.ntippah.k12.ms.us. The school board will be reviewing the results of these surveys during the April board meeting and key leaders will begin to make decisions for the upcoming school year. Your input is important to our continued success.

The survey questions assess the status of the district in areas like family and community outreach, curriculum and instruction, and school facilities and organization. The survey is brief and will only take a few minutes to complete. It will be available until March 3, 2017. The results of the survey will be compiled into a report that also analyzes test score trends and other school success measures. The district will then use this report for strategic planning, for administering federal programs that require an annual comprehensive needs assessment, and for examining current school and district practices.