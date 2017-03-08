Tigers end season against Leake Central

Jackson- Ripley boys have sailed uncharted waters this season. The Tigers have one of the best players in the state in Dewayne Cox, and a good supporting cast that features two seniors, Cole Rodgers and Tae Cox. These three players have accomplished many things in their time at Ripley, and sure did not want their season to end in the semifinals of the state tournament, but it did.

Leake Central, the team who ousted Ripley in last year’s playoffs, squeaked out the win to advance to Thursday’s state title game.

A close battle throughout was won by Leake Central because they were just simply more efficient. Leake Central took 10 less shots than the Tigers but made three more shots than that of Ripley. Ripley could not buy a basket in the second half shooting only 27.3 percent in the half alone.

“I thought we had our chances. I thought at times we settled for threes. Other times we got to the rim and missed shots that all season we had made,” said Coach Adam Kirk.

Leake Central now (29-1) is no slouch of an opponent.

“When you play really good teams you can’t afford those mistakes you have to take care of the easy ones,” said Coach Kirk about the easy shots that were missed.

Leake Central flipped from a 2-3 zone to a 3-2 zone for the entirety of the game. With Ripley’s inability to make a shot and stretch the defense, it never opened clear driving lanes for the Tigers.

In the second half, Leake Central’s Casey McQueen caught fire. He went 4-for-5 from deep in the second half. His hot shooting really hurt Ripley’s chances to win.

Coach Kirk stated, “They made the key plays when it counted and we didn’t.”

Dewayne Cox did not go quietly in his final game in the black and gold. Like the rest of the team, Cox struggled with his shot only scoring two points in the first half. But in the fourth, Cox had 12 of the team’s 14 points to try and will Ripley to a win but it was not enough. Cox finishes his last game as a Tiger with a game-high 17 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.

Coach Kirk is proud of this team and what they have accomplished. Here is what he had to say about this special team;

“I think they have changed the culture at Ripley, that they want to win no matter what, but they want to win the right way. I could not be happier with these guys.”