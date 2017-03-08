Tippah County man charged with sexual assault

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – A Tippah County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Prentiss County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cameron Jacob Pannell, 18, of County Road 550, Ripley, and formally charged him with rape and sexual battery. Bond was set at $50,000.

The case is still under investigation and will be presented to the next grand jury. Additional charges may be forthcoming.