More Circuit Court pleas released from February session

RIPLEY — A number of cases were heard during the February term of Tippah County Circuit Court. The results of some of those cases follow. Other cases will be reported as results become available.

James R. Thomas, Jr.– Thomas entered a guilty plea on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; that three years suspended; and placed on supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to pay $534.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney’s office, $1,500 to TCSO Drug fund, $50 bond fee and $145 lab fee.

Ramiro Guerrero- Guerrero entered a guilty plea on charges of Child Neglect. He was sentenced to five years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; five years suspended; and placed on supervised probation for a period of five years. He was ordered to pay $534.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney office, and $1,000 payable to Mississippi Children’s Trust fund.

Wanda Faye Hodges – Hodges entered a guilty plea on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule II. She was sentenced to three years successfully complete long term alcohol and drug program in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with the balance after successful completion of long-term alcohol and drug program suspended; and placed on two years supervised probation. She was ordered to pay $534.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney office, and $145 in lab fee.