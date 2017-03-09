Municipal mayor, aldermen races now underway

RIPLEY – Qualifying has ended for the area municipal races. Ripley, Walnut, Blue Mountain, Falkner and Dumas all have elections later this year for mayor and board of aldermen seats. The general election will be Tuesday, June 6. Ripley is the only municipality that will hold a primary on Tuesday, May 2. Winners of the primary will go on to the general election.

The following individuals have qualified for office. In Ripley, David Hurt (D), Chris Marsalis (R) and Billy Rose (R) have qualified to run for mayor. In the alderman race Gilroy Bails, Jr. (D) and Joey Bryant (D) have qualified in Ward 1; Rico McDonald (D), Homer Richardson (D) and Ben Ridge (R) have qualified in Ward 2; Jackie McKenzie (D) is running unopposed in Ward 3; Steven Freeman (D) and Tony Rogers (D) have qualified in Ward 4; and Jon Grisham (D) is running unopposed for Alderman at Large.

In Blue Mountain David Akins and Doug Norton have qualified for mayor. Gerald Akins, Johnny Jones, Gene Lansdale, Robert Lovett, Jeff Pipkin, Michael Pope and Beth Taylor and qualified for the aldermen race.

In Falkner, Ross C. Gay, II has qualified for mayor and Brandon Butler, Matthew Hopkins, Tommy LaBarreare, Susan Rutherford, James Kenneth Shelton and Jonathan Weatherly have qualified for aldermen.

In Walnut, Vicki Skinner has qualified for mayor. Chad Bateman, Jerry Climer, Larry Dollar, Robert A. Harris, William David Nabors, Scott Pullium, Russell Wells, Kevin Winter and Dallas Word have qualified for aldermen.

In Dumas, Bradley Lawson has qualified for mayor. Helen Chapman, Patsy Davis, Bobby Floyd and Francis Mask have qualified for aldermen. According to Dumas Mayor Bradley Lawson, since only four candidates have qualified for aldermen, a special election will have to be held after the general election to fill the fifth alderman seat.

