Lady Tigers show resolve, fall in girls 4A title game

Jackson- Ripley was no stranger to Division 2-4A foe, Lafayette, as the two teams met twice this year with the Lady Tigers never inching closer than 19 points in margin of defeat. But these outcomes have no bearings on their matchup in the Class 4A Girls State Championship.

In the first quarter, Montara Crum was instrumental on the offensive end for the Lady Tigers with four of the teams eight points. After her second bucket brought the Lady Tigers within one, Lafayette ripped off an 8-0 run to close the quarter and controlling a 17-8 lead.

Lafayette maintained a nine-point lead throughout the second quarter until the final minutes Crum and Sierra Jackson both connected on jump shots to pull within six before the first half’s end.

Lafayette up 38-30 midway through the third, Ripley outscored Lafayette 6-2 to pull within four of the Lady Commodores.

The Lady Tigers got as close as to within two points of the lead but every time Ripley scored Lafayette had an answer.

With the score at 46-44 Lafayette, Ripley looked poised to breakthrough and capture the lead. It never happened as the Lady Commodores burst out with a 9-0 run to close the game.

Lafayette defeated Ripley for the third time this year, 55-44.

“They (Lafayette) made some shots and got to the free throw line and stretched it out that way. They had a couple of run outs late, but we knew they were a good basketball team. They have proved that to us three times that they are. We wanted to come out tonight and prove we were not a bad basketball team, and I think we did that tonight,” said Coach Steve Willey.

Dayzsha Rogan, who is a vastly underrated player, finished her career as a Lady Tiger with an impressive 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Rogan along with the other four seniors have made an impact on Ripley High School and the Lady Tigers basketball program. Coach Willey believes the same.

“They leave behind a great legacy. I told them two years ago, when I met them, what kind of legacy do you want to leave? I can’t think of a better way thing than to finish it right her in Jackson.”