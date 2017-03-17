Two charged with three counts of child abuse
TIPPAH COUNTY – A mother and father have been charged with three counts of felony child abuse each after three of their children tested positive in a Department of Human Services drug screening.
Josh Russell, 33, and Kayla Russell, 28, of Tippah County were arrested Tuesday, March 14 by the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department and are currently being held at the Tippah County Jail on a $60,000 bond each.
According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigator Josh Bateman, DHS received an anonymous tip that children were being exposed to drugs in the Russells’ home. DHS tested the children for drugs and turned the case over to the sheriff’s department after the positive results.
The children were removed from the home and placed in the custody of DHS.
The Russells will go before the grand jury Wednesday, April 12, according to Bateman.
If you suspect a child is being abused, neglected or exploited, call the DHS hotline at 1-800-222-8000.
For more information on the case see upcoming issues of the Southern Sentinel or southern-sentinel.com.
