Brenau sneaks past Blue Mountain in doubleheader

Game 1

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (Box score; BU 5, BM2) A home run derby broke out here Sunday between #8 Brenau and Blue Mountain, with Brenau eventually getting the best of the Toppers in game one, 5-2.

With Brenau leading 1-0 after an inning, Blue Mountain’s Katlyn Whitehead hit her first homer of the day in the 2nd inning off national pitching phenom Kathleen Daniel (25-2), tying the contest.

Brenau answered in the next inning on a Savannah Moore two-run homer, giving the Golden Tigers a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the 4th, Brenau’s Tabitha Morrison teed off on a pitch that cleared the left-field fence from Blue Mountain starter Annabelle Smith, making it 4-1.

Whitehead answered for Blue Mountain in the bottom of the 4th with another solo shot to center on an 0-1 count, and the Toppers threatened in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t come up with any more despite a double from Autumn Bonner. Whitehead finished the game with three hits.

Daniel, the national NAIA Pitcher of the Week, went the full seven, striking out 14 while giving up two runs on seven hits.

Blue Mountain’s Annabelle Smith (6-6) was saddled with the pitching loss, going seven innings, striking out three and giving up five runs on six hits.

Game 2

(Box score; BU 4, BM 2) Game two saw a pitching duel between Brenau’s Kathleen Daniel and Blue Mountain’s Makenzie Childress, with Brenau eventually taking a 4-2 win in eight innings.

Blue Mountain (12-14, 4-8 SSAC) kicked off the scoring first in the bottom of the 2nd on an Autumn Bonner two-run homer to left off Brenau’s Kathleen Daniel.

Brenau (33-5, 12-0 SSAC) answered in the top of the 3rd on a sac-fly by Kelsey Payne and an RBI single from Autumn Conway.

Daniel and Childress battled the rest of the way in the pitching circle.

The Toppers did threaten in the bottom of the seventh on a Childress double, and BMC eventually put runners on 2nd and 3rd, but Daniel worked her way out of trouble.

Brenau would finally break the 2-2 tie in the top of the 8th on an RBI single from Autumn Conway and an RBI double from Savannah Moore, ending it at 4-2.

Daniel (26-2) picked up her second win on the day, going eight innings with 12 Ks.

Childress (6-6) went eight innings also, striking out two in the loss. Bonner finished the game 2-for-3.

Blue Mountain returns to action Tuesday at BNA Bank Park in New Albany against Freed-Hardeman in a non-conference doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

