Hail storm sweeps through causing damage

ASHLAND- It was raining and pouring ice Monday, March 27 in Ashland and it left a great deal of damage.

For more than 15 minutes residents endured hail the size of golf balls and bigger. Car damages were the most reported incidents of the day. Ashland citizens’ vehicles suffered from large dents, broken headlights and broken front and rear windshields.

Ashland Town Hall also suffered damage from the storm. The skylights inside of the building were knocked down causing the inside to be filled with glass and hail.

There were no reports of damage to other buildings or reports of injuries.

