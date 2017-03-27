Hail storm sweeps through causing damage
ASHLAND- It was raining and pouring ice Monday, March 27 in Ashland and it left a great deal of damage.
For more than 15 minutes residents endured hail the size of golf balls and bigger. Car damages were the most reported incidents of the day. Ashland citizens’ vehicles suffered from large dents, broken headlights and broken front and rear windshields.
Ashland Town Hall also suffered damage from the storm. The skylights inside of the building were knocked down causing the inside to be filled with glass and hail.
There were no reports of damage to other buildings or reports of injuries.
For the full story, please see this week’s publication of the Southern Advocate.
About phoyle
Subscribe
- Tigers end season against Leake Central March 8, 2017
- Brenau sneaks past Blue Mountain in doubleheader March 27, 2017
- Toppers win again, take third straight SSAC series March 27, 2017
- Hail storm sweeps through causing damage March 27, 2017
- Investigation underway in death near Cotton Plant March 28, 2017
- Ribbon cutting brings grand opening March 30, 2017
- Montgomery walk-off double seals split with #22 LSU-Shreveport March 30, 2017
- Rebels downed by Pine Grove, lose their fifth straight March 29, 2017
- Big first inning fuels BMC past Freed-Hardeman March 28, 2017
- Toppers drop home set to Freed-Hardeman March 28, 2017
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats
Blogroll
Tag Cloud
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats