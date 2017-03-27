Toppers win again, take third straight SSAC series

NEW ORLEANS, La. – (Box score; BM 4, UL 2, 6 Innings) The tide may be finally turning for Blue Mountain baseball in the SSAC as the Toppers took their first ever series from Loyola (16-20, 2-7 SSAC) on Saturday, winning 4-2 in a rain-shortened, six-inning scrap.

A series that has eluded them since its inception finally went The Toppers’ way, as Caleb Leach (JR/Lakeland, FL) teed off on Wolfpack pitching going 3-for-3 with a home run, double and single.

Blue Mountain starting pitcher Josh Letson (JR/Birmingham, AL) (3-2) has put together solid outings in his last two starts without a decision, but today he finally picked up the win going six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits and notching two Ks.

Blue Mountain put together a run in each inning except the 1st and 5th, with Leach’s solo shot coming in the top of the third. It was his fifth homer on the season.

The top of the 2nd saw Thomas Moore (FR/Blue Springs, MS) double in yesterday’s hero, Josh Whitaker (SR/Corinth, MS), tying the game at 1-1.

Blue Mountain started to pull away in the 4th, as Miciah Heard (JR/Thaxton, MS), who finished with three hits, singled to left scoring Zack Poteete (FR/Houston, MS).

In the 6th, Leach drove in Heard with a single to left and that would be all Blue Mountain would need to seal it for the win.

The win improves Blue Mountain’s record to 22-12, 6-6 SSAC on the season, and gives them three straight SSAC series wins.

“This was a team win and we’re thankful to get our third consecutive conference series,” BMC head coach Curt Fowler said. “Caleb continues to be a beast at the plate and Letson is still his dependable self on the mound. We look forward to continuing to grow as a team.”

The Toppers return to the diamond for a non-conference doubleheader against Freed-Hardeman Tuesday at Topper Field in Blue Mountain at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

