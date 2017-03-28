Big first inning fuels BMC past Freed-Hardeman

Game 1

(Box score; BM 3, FH 1) NEW ALBANY, Miss. – Katlyn Whitehead (SR/Holly Pond, AL) came up big Tuesday in game one, as Blue Mountain softball won over Freed-Hardeman 3-1 in non-conference play.

All three of Blue Mountain’s runs came in the bottom of the first started by a leadoff walk from Lauren Baldwyn (JR/Plantersville, MS). Emily Bombard (JR/Mount Juliet, TN) singled and Whitehead ripped a two-run double to left. Sabrina Green (SR/Leighton, Ala.) later singled Whitehead around to score.

Blue Mountain’s Makenzie Childress (SR/Killen, AL) (7-6) picked up the pitching win in a stellar performance, throwing a complete seven innings with one run on six hits and a strikeout.

Makenzie Prince wore the loss for the Lions, pitching four innings with three runs on three hits and two Ks.

Game 2

(Box score; BM 4, FH 1) Blue Mountain pulled the trick in the nightcap, scoring two runs in the first inning and taking the non-conference affair 4-1.

The Toppers got another solid outing from pitcher Annabelle Smith (JR/Madison, AL) (7-6) who went the full seven, giving up one run on five hits and striking out two.

Blue Mountain’s two runs in the first came thanks to a two-out single from Bailey White (JR/Lexington, Ala.) that scored Emily Bombard and Taylor Smith (FR/Walnut, Miss.).

Blue Mountain (14-4, 4-8 SSAC) struck for two more in the sixth on RBI singles from Smith and Lauren Baldwyn.

Mallory Spurlock took the pitching loss for Freed-Hardeman (11-6, 9-1), going four innings and giving up two runs on three hits.

“The girls played awesome tonight,” BMC head coach Tyler Herring said. “I think this team has finally found themselves. Freed-Hardeman is a good team year in and year out. They have a good team this year and our girls worked really hard for these two wins tonight. I’m super proud of everything this team is doing.”

Blue Mountain returns to action Thursday in a non-conference doubleheader against Auburn Montgomery at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at BNA Bank Park in New Albany, Miss.

Find us here:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram