Investigation underway in death near Cotton Plant
By Tina Meadows | 3:08 pm | March 28, 2017 | News
Cotton Plant – An investigation is underway after a woman in her late 20s was found dead at a residence near Cotton Plant early this morning Tuesday, March 28.
Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said the cause of death is unknown at this time and that he has carried the body to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy.
It is unclear if foul play was involved. Tippah County Sheriff’s department is currently investigating the case. More information will be published as it becomes available.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
