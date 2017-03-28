Investigation underway in death near Cotton Plant

Cotton Plant ­– An investigation is underway after a woman in her late 20s was found dead at a residence near Cotton Plant early this morning Tuesday, March 28.

Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said the cause of death is unknown at this time and that he has carried the body to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

It is unclear if foul play was involved. Tippah County Sheriff’s department is currently investigating the case. More information will be published as it becomes available.