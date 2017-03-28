Leach named SSAC Player of the Week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For the second time this season, Blue Mountain’s Caleb Leach (JR/Lakeland, FL) has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Player of the Week.
Leach’s performance is based on the week of March 20-26 where he led the Toppers at the plate batting .600, slugging at a 1.067 clip, eight runs scored, two homers and five RBI.
“It’s an honor to be named the SSAC Player of the Week again,” Leach said. “I’m really proud of our team and coaches for winning another conference series over the weekend. They have done a great job all season and I’m thankful to be a part of it.”
Blue Mountain head coach Curt Fowler said, “Caleb continues to get it done on a daily basis. Every time he comes to the plate, we expect him to square the baseball up. He is a great hitter and has proven it against great pitching.”
On the season, Leach leads the SSAC with a .418 batting average. He has five home runs, 27 RBI and is slugging .645.
Find us here:
About dbarnes
Subscribe
- Tigers end season against Leake Central March 8, 2017
- Brenau sneaks past Blue Mountain in doubleheader March 27, 2017
- Toppers win again, take third straight SSAC series March 27, 2017
- Hail storm sweeps through causing damage March 27, 2017
- Investigation underway in death near Cotton Plant March 28, 2017
- Ribbon cutting brings grand opening March 30, 2017
- Montgomery walk-off double seals split with #22 LSU-Shreveport March 30, 2017
- Rebels downed by Pine Grove, lose their fifth straight March 29, 2017
- Big first inning fuels BMC past Freed-Hardeman March 28, 2017
- Toppers drop home set to Freed-Hardeman March 28, 2017