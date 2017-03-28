Leach named SSAC Player of the Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For the second time this season, Blue Mountain’s Caleb Leach (JR/Lakeland, FL) has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Player of the Week.

Leach’s performance is based on the week of March 20-26 where he led the Toppers at the plate batting .600, slugging at a 1.067 clip, eight runs scored, two homers and five RBI.

“It’s an honor to be named the SSAC Player of the Week again,” Leach said. “I’m really proud of our team and coaches for winning another conference series over the weekend. They have done a great job all season and I’m thankful to be a part of it.”

Blue Mountain head coach Curt Fowler said, “Caleb continues to get it done on a daily basis. Every time he comes to the plate, we expect him to square the baseball up. He is a great hitter and has proven it against great pitching.”

On the season, Leach leads the SSAC with a .418 batting average. He has five home runs, 27 RBI and is slugging .645.

