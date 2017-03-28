Toppers drop home set to Freed-Hardeman

Game 1

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. – (Box score; FH 2, BM0) T.J. Webb led Freed-Hardeman over Blue Mountain here Tuesday 2-0 in a complete game shutout in non-conference action.

Webb’s (3-0) performance included five strikeouts, three hits and a base-on-balls.

Blue Mountain’s Jonas White (JR/Lewisburg, MS) (3-3) hurled five innings of four-hit ball, surrendering two runs and striking out six in the loss.

Bryce Lester and Collin McPherson each had two hits for Freed.

Miciah Heard (JR/Thaxton, MS) and Caleb Leach (JR/Lakeland, FL) doubled for Blue Mountain, followed by a single from Cody McKee (SR/Maben, MS).

Jacob Wright (SO/Medina, TN) saw action out of the Blue Mountain bullpen, throwing two innings of no-hit ball with a strikeout.

Game 2

(Box score; FH 7, BM 0) It was the same story, different game for the Toppers in the evening matchup, as Freed-Hardeman (22-13) won it also 7-0.

Landon Sewell (2-1) picked up the win for the Lions on the mound, giving up three hits and striking out six in five innings of work.

Chase Young led Freed at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Blue Mountain’s Quade Reeves (FR/Corinth, MS) (0-1) suffered the loss on the hill, going two innings, giving up three earned runs on two hits and striking out one.

Cody Payne (FR/Nettleton, MS) doubled for Blue Mountain while Miciah Heard and Grayson Bowman (SO/Nashville, TN) each singled.

Blue Mountain (22-14, 6-6 SSAC) returns to action tomorrow at Topper Field against #22 LSU-Shreveport at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

