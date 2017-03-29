Rebels downed by Pine Grove, lose their fifth straight

Hickory Flat- The Hickory Flat Rebels came into Tuesday night looking to rebound from four straight losses, two of which being division games against Myrtle.

Pine Grove, a team who has had their struggles offensively this year, found their stride at the plate last night to help elevate them to a 12-9 win.

Both teams were able to plate a run in their half of the first inning. Pine Grove, however, scored two more in the top of the second to give them a 3-1 lead.

That lead never diminished.

Pine Grove tacked on their biggest offensive inning in the fourth with six runs scoring, stretching the lead to 9-1.

Hickory Flat showed a great amount of resolve from that point on. The Rebels battled back in the bottom of the fourth answering Pine Grove’s six runs with four of their own. One run came courtesy to a two-out RBI single by Josh Ormon.

Down 10-5 in the sixth inning, Hickory Flat made their biggest push of the game to take the lead. Errors and walks from Pine Grove plated the first two runs of the sixth inning for Hickory Flat. Dalton Rainey followed that with a 2-RBI single bringing the Rebels within one run of tying the game.

Pine Grove gave themselves some insurance in the top of the seventh inning adding three runs to their total.

Hickory Flat stranded two runners on base in their last at-bat, losing to Pine Grove by a score of 12-9.

Josh Ormon, Paxton Work, and Kolton Cook were all 2-for-4 with a RBI a piece for the Rebels.

The Rebels fall to (6-8, 2-3) on the year.