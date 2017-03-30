Montgomery walk-off double seals split with #22 LSU-Shreveport

Game 1

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. – (Box score; BM 2, LSU-S 1) Blue Mountain first baseman Brandon Montgomery (SR/New Albany, MS) played the hero here Wednesday in game one against #22 LSU-Shreveport, hitting a walk-off two-run double down the right field line.

LSU-Shreveport’s Landon Lewis stifled the Topper offense for most of the game until the bottom of the 7th.

A single from Caleb Leach (JR/Lakeland, FL) started the Toppers’ 7th inning, with Grayson Bowman (SO/Nashville, TN) singling to center right behind him. That set the stage for Montgomery’s rocket line-drive down the first base line off Pilots’ closer Renny Tolentino.

Blue Mountain’s Dustin Allen (JR/Panama City, FL) started the game on the mound and went four innngs with four Ks before a foot injury forced him to sit.

David Torres (JR/Maracaibo, Venezuela) came on for Blue Mountain in relief to pick up the win, going three innings and striking out one.

Game 2

(Box score; LSU-S 7, BM 5) Despite the Toppers breaking out the hitting sticks in game two, LSU-Shreveport (24-10) would go on and take it 7-5.

Blake Key (SR/Meridian, MS) had a big game at the plate for the Toppers, going 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, three RBI and a run scored.

The Pilots’ big inning came in the third with shortstop Francisco Rodriguez knocking in two of their three runs.

Key put his team back in the ball game in the 3rd with a two-run homer over the left-center field wall.

The Toppers broke for two more runs in the bottom of the 4th led by a Grayson Bowman double that plated Josh Whitaker (SR/Corinth, MS). Key then tripled in Bowman.

The Toppers did threaten in the bottom of the 7th, scoring a run on three hits led by a Cody Payne (FR/Nettleton, MS) double, but leaving two men on base.

LSU-Shreveport’s Cade Gibson (4-2) picked up the pitching win, going 3.1 innings with three runs, four hits and a strikeout.

Josh Letson (JR/Birmingham, AL) (3-3) saddled the loss for Blue Mountain, going two innings with four runs on five hits and two strikeouts.

Blue Mountain catcher Nolan Stevens (FR/Bartlett, TN) added two hits for his team, respectively.

“I’m very pleased with the way we fought today,” BMC head coach Curt Fowler said. “We faced a really good team and we were able to pick up a win, and that’s a huge confidence builder. This should prepare us for the remaining conference schedule.”

Blue Mountain (23-15, 6-6 SSAC) returns to action April 4 in a non-conference doubleheader against Crowley’s Ridge in Paragould, Ark.

