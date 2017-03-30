Ribbon cutting brings grand opening

RIPLEY- Ripley officials and citizens welcomed a new discount store to town Thursday, March 30. Dollar Tree held a “Ribbon Cutting” ceremony in honor of the grand opening. Customers gathered in a crowd outside the store waiting and poured inside eager to shop once the doors opened to public. Dollar Tree, which is located on HWY 15 South in-between Shakerz Pizza and Mi Pueblo, is one of the many new stores that have come to Ripley.