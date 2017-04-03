Brenau drops BMC women
NEW ALBANY, Miss. – Blue Mountain College women’s tennis dropped an SSAC matchup here Friday to (RV) Brenau, 0-7.
In doubles action, Andria Barnes (JR/Mooreville, Miss.) and Suzy Bowman (FR/New Albany, Miss.) took an early two game lead over the team of Paula Rives/Patricia Recalde, but the Golden Tiger #1 doubles pair rallied to win 8-3.
In #2 doubles, Attie Finley (FR/Randolph, Miss.) and Olivia Dunnam (SR/New Albany, Miss.) were shutout by the duo of Maya Mammetgulyyeva/Kirsten Dickins 0-8.
In #1 singles, Bowman fell to Recalde 1-6, 1-6, in #2 singles Barnes lost to Rives 3-6, 3-6, at #3 singles Olivia Dunnam lost to Dickins 0-6, 0-4 and in #4 singles Finley fell to Elizabeth Bielicki 0-6, 2-6.
Blue Mountain women return to action April 8 at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn. with a set time of 11 a.m.
