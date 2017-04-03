Childress handcuffs Eagles, Topper Softball splits

Game 1

(Box score; BM 5, FU 0) MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Makenzie Childress picked up her fourth shutout of the season here Saturday, leading the Toppers to a 5-0 win over Faulkner in SSAC play.

Aided by a defensive wall, Childress (8-6) allowed only three hits in facing 24 Eagle hitters, getting two strikeouts and walking one.

At the plate, the Toppers struck in the top of the 5th for their first run on a Katlyn Whitehead single to score Kaitlin Bradley.

Blue Mountain added four more in the top of the 7th, highlighted by another Whitehead RBI-single that scored Emily Bombard. Whitehead later came around to score on a sacrifice bunt from Autumn Bonner.

Whitehead finished 2-for-4 and Childress had a hit with an RBI and run scored.

Game 2

(Box score; FU 7, BM 4) Faulkner (15-20, 6-8 SSAC) would even the series in game two, winning 7-4.

The Eagles got two runs in the 2nd and three in the 3rd off Blue Mountain starter Annabelle Smith (7-7).

Blue Mountain (15-15, 5-9 SSAC) scored a run on a passed ball in the 1st and added two more runs in the top of the 3rd.

In the 3rd, Kaitlin Bradley started the rally with a double to deep left-center, later scoring on an error. Makenzie Childress tacked on another, smacking an RBI-single to score Sabrina Green.

Blue Mountain scored once more in the top of the 5th on back-to-back doubles from Katlyn Whitehead and Childress.

Faulkner answered with insurance in the bottom of the 5th on a two-run triple by Dakota Berry off Childress who came on in relief.

Smith suffered the pitching loss for Blue Mountain, while Emma Cornell picked up the win for Faulkner.

Blue Mountain returns to action Monday against Lyon College in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Batesville, Ark.

