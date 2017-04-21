City of Ripley Primary election set May 2.

City of Ripley election time is near and it is time once again to act on civil responsibilities.

While most citizens are aware of this upcoming General election, there are few who understand and know of the upcoming Primary election. Even more so, citizens do not understand that this election is a closed Primary election, in which registered voters select a candidate that they believe should be a political party’s candidate for elected office to run in the General election. Voters will have to choose which party they would like to vote for and vote only for the chosen party’s candidates.

City Clerk Lisa Mauney says that though it may seem “unfair” to have to choose between parties, she encourages citizens to exercise their right to vote. “A lot of people want to vote for candidates in both parties, but in this election you have to choose,” says Mauney.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election was on April 1.

Registered voters should expect to choose between a Democratic or Republican ballot when voting in the primary election. If a Democratic ballot is chosen voters will be able to cast a vote for David Hurt for mayor; Gilroy Bails, Jr. and Joey Bryant for Alderman Ward 1; Rico McDonald and Homer Richardson for Alderman Ward 2; Jackie Lenell McKenzie for Alderman Ward 3; Stephen Freeman and Tony Rogers for Alderman Ward 4; and Jon Grisham for Alderman at Large; and Sallie M. Boyd, Janet Christian, Melinda Evans, Yadi Martin Harris, Linnie Selmer and Sallie A. Storey for Executive Committee.

If a Republican ballot is chosen voters will be able to cast a vote for Chris Marsalis and Billy Rose for mayor; Ben Ridge for Alderman Ward 2; and James T. Allen, Kathy Balof, Wendy Bogue, Terry Davis, Lamon McClain and Jerry D. Reno for Executive Committee.

The Primary election will be on Tuesday, May 2 at Ripley Park Commission Gym.

This year’s general election will be held on Tuesday, June 6. Citizens will vote for mayor, alderman and executive committee.

In order to be able to vote in this year’s General election, you must be registered to vote by May 6. The deadline to register is noon and the City Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 to noon that day.

The City Clerk’s Office will be open for absentee voters on April 22 and April 29 from 8-noon. The deadline to receive an absentee ballot is April 29. All mail out ballots should be received by mail in the City Clerk’s office on May 1 by 5 p.m. For more information, please call City Clerk Lisa Mauney at 837-8578.