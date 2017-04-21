Two die from separate shootings last week.

Two people were fatally shot in Tippah County last week.

Jeremy Lambert, 30, of Walnut Lake received a fatal shot to the head on County Road 104 near his home on Wednesday, April 12.

According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Investigator Jeremy Rainey, Lambert was outside working on a vehicle near his home when another vehicle drove past and fired shots at him.

Lambert was airlifted from the Tippah County Hospital to Regional One in Memphis, Tennessee. He was pronounced dead on Sunday, April 16.

Rainey says, “It is still very early on in the investigation. No arrests have been made but we do have a person of interest.” The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office in the their investigation.

The second victim was Jachai Colvin, 20, of Ripley. Colvin received a fatal shot to the chest on Saturday while attending a rap concert at the Tippah County Fairgrounds. According to reports a fight broke out inside of the building and continued into the parking lot where the gunshots were fired.

According to Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister, Colvin was rushed in a privately owned vehicle to the Tippah County Hospital and was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Investigator could not be reached for comment.

Both Lambert and Colvin’s bodies have been sent to the Mississippi state crime lab for autopsy

If you have any information regarding either case, you are asked to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department 662-837-9336 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.