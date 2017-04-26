Course teaches smart financial decisions to high school seniors.

TIPPAH – To be in control of finances is a great way to prevent stress. A lot of people accumulate a great deal of debt in their late teens and early 20s. The most common way young adults get themselves into debt is by obtaining student loans to help pay for college. There are several other ways to rake up debt, but there are not very many solutions to help get people out of debt.

One Ripley woman has taken on the challenge of educating students on financial situations before it is too late.

Around three years ago, Lisa Settlemires decided to start a financial advisory course for high school seniors in Tippah County. “I actually had the idea for about five years, but it was about three years ago when I finally decided to go forward with it,” says Settlemire. Settlemires says that she believes it is important to address the problem of debt before it is acquired and not afterwards. “Nobody taught me how to manage student loans. I had to figure it out the hard way,” says Settlemires.

Settlemires has teamed up with some local high schools and teaches a two to three day course where she covers topics such as: student loans, the importance of a savings and checkings account, home ownership, starting a retirement fund and many other helpful financial strategies. “The more we reach out and help, the better it is for everyone. Debt is 10 times harder to fix after the fact,” says Settlemires.

Settlemires talks more of her financial advisory course and says that she believes that this course helps students make better financial decisions in the future. She has even had several students reach out to her for additional help after attending this course. She says, “I’ve had students that have graduated and gone on to college come back and ask questions. Some of them even brought their parents.”

Settlemires has taught her course at Ripley High School and Falkner High School so far. Pine Grove High School is the next school that Settlemires will visit and she is hopeful that more schools will agree to this course as well. “I don’t mind taking the time and going the extra mile to help people because it is all worth it in the end,” said Settlemires.