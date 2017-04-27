Jackie Warren Tatum to hold book signing at Ripley Public Library.

RIPLEY – A book signing will be held at the Ripley Public Library on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. – noon.

Jackie Warren Tatum, a former Ripley resident is returning for the signing of her new book “Unspeakable Things: a novel.” The book is based on “loss and devastating truth woven into a crime thriller.”

The loss stems from when Tatum lost her husband, Jimmy Warren, to a heart attack when he was only 28 years old. “The book touches on the depth of experiencing that type of loss,” says Tatum.

“Unspeakable Things” was published last December and has been receiving five star reviews on Amazon.

Jackie Warren Tatum was a resident of Ripley for 11 years. While living in Ripley she practiced law and was said to be the first female in Tippah County to be on the bar. She has served as the Mississippi Special Assistant to Attorney General Mike Moore and Attorney General Jim Hood.

For more information on Tatum or to purchase a copy of “Unspeakable Things,” visit www.jackiewarrentatum.wordpress.com.