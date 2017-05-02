Hurt, Marsalis to face off for mayor June 6

RIPLEY – The City of Ripley held their primary election Tuesday, May 2 for mayor, board of alderman and executive committee. With all four precincts reporting plus absentee and affidavit votes, the results are as follows:

Democrat David Hurt and Republican incumbent Chris Marsalis will face off for mayor in the general election Tuesday, June 6. Democrat incumbent Homer Richardson and Republican Ben Ridge will face off for Alderman Ward 2 in the general election as well. Ward 1 Aldermen Joey Bryant, Ward 3 Alderman Jackie McKenzie, Ward 4 Aldermen Stephen Freeman and Alderman at Large Jon Grisham will be unopposed in the general election. Bryant, McKenzie, Freeman and Grisham all ran on the Democratic ticket.

Here is a breakdown of votes by party and precinct:

Democrat Mayor

David Hurt 448

Write-in Votes 28

Democrat Alderman Ward 1

Gilroy Bails, Jr. 51

Joey Bryant 171

Write-in Votes 0

Democrat Alderman Ward 2

Rico McDonald 73

Homer Richardson 98

Write-in Votes 0

Democrat Alderman Ward 3

Jackie McKenzie 66

Write-in Votes 0

Democrat Alderman Ward 4

Stephen Freeman 101

Tony Rogers 52

Democrat Alderman at Large

Jon Grisham 535

Write-in Votes 4

Democrat Executive Committee

Sallie M. Boyd 398

Janet Christian 365

Melinda Evans 363

Yadi Martin Harris 333

Linnie Selmer 348

Sallie A. Storey 398

Write-in Votes 4

Republican Mayor

Chris Marsalis 239

Billy Rose 66

Write-in Votes 1

Republican Alderman Ward 2

Ben Ridge 52

Write-in Votes 5

Republican Executive Committee

James T. Allen 218

Kathy Balof 237

Wendy Bogue 219

Terry Davis 239

Lamon McClain 211

Jerry D. Reno 242

Write-in Votes 2