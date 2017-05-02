Hurt, Marsalis to face off for mayor June 6
RIPLEY – The City of Ripley held their primary election Tuesday, May 2 for mayor, board of alderman and executive committee. With all four precincts reporting plus absentee and affidavit votes, the results are as follows:
Democrat David Hurt and Republican incumbent Chris Marsalis will face off for mayor in the general election Tuesday, June 6. Democrat incumbent Homer Richardson and Republican Ben Ridge will face off for Alderman Ward 2 in the general election as well. Ward 1 Aldermen Joey Bryant, Ward 3 Alderman Jackie McKenzie, Ward 4 Aldermen Stephen Freeman and Alderman at Large Jon Grisham will be unopposed in the general election. Bryant, McKenzie, Freeman and Grisham all ran on the Democratic ticket.
Here is a breakdown of votes by party and precinct:
Democrat Mayor
David Hurt 448
Write-in Votes 28
Democrat Alderman Ward 1
Gilroy Bails, Jr. 51
Joey Bryant 171
Write-in Votes 0
Democrat Alderman Ward 2
Rico McDonald 73
Homer Richardson 98
Write-in Votes 0
Democrat Alderman Ward 3
Jackie McKenzie 66
Write-in Votes 0
Democrat Alderman Ward 4
Stephen Freeman 101
Tony Rogers 52
Democrat Alderman at Large
Jon Grisham 535
Write-in Votes 4
Democrat Executive Committee
Sallie M. Boyd 398
Janet Christian 365
Melinda Evans 363
Yadi Martin Harris 333
Linnie Selmer 348
Sallie A. Storey 398
Write-in Votes 4
Republican Mayor
Chris Marsalis 239
Billy Rose 66
Write-in Votes 1
Republican Alderman Ward 2
Ben Ridge 52
Write-in Votes 5
Republican Executive Committee
James T. Allen 218
Kathy Balof 237
Wendy Bogue 219
Terry Davis 239
Lamon McClain 211
Jerry D. Reno 242
Write-in Votes 2
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
