RHS students receive visit from “The Choice Bus”

RIPLEY – Staying in school, making good choices and pursing a career are some of the most valuable things a child can do to ensure a promising future. Recent studies show that every 26 seconds, a student drops out of school. Three out of every 10 students in America’s public schools fail to finish high school with a diploma. That amounts to 1.3 million high school students. Out of those high school dropouts, eight out of 10 will end up in prison. Seventy-five percent of prison inmates are high school dropouts.

A high school dropout loses more than just a few years of education. The impact on a child’s future and on society can be life-long. In dropping out, a child risks the loss of opportunities, earning potential and freedom itself.

Ripley High School’s staff is doing whatever they can to prevent this from becoming the reality of their students. On Thursday, April 27 “The Choice Bus” of the Mattie C. Stewart Foundation, visited the ninth and 10th grade students of Ripley High School, thanks to student counselor, Ken Nunley.

The purpose of “The Choice Bus” is to teach children and young adults about the power of education.

The ninth and 10th grade students were gathered in small groups and taken to the bus where they met presenters Jessica Latten and Gail Davis. After receiving a brief synopsis of “The Choice Bus” and the Mattie C. Stewart Foundation, students were directed onto the bus.

Inside it looked just like a regular school bus, aside from the black curtain and television covering up the back. Students were then shown a 25-minute video that showed the relevance of education to career choices, lifetime earning potential and freedom. Halfway through the presentation, the curtain was pulled back, revealing a full-scale replica of a prison cell. Students were allowed to walk through the cell to get an up-close look at what a prison cell is like.

Presenter Gail Davis says, “I hope that as a result from being on this bus they will make good choices. Most kids follow the crowd, I hope that they will choose differently.”

The Mattie C. Stewart Foundation, founded by Dr. Shelley Stewart, is a national 501 non-profit dedicated to reducing the dropout rate among high school students. The Foundation was established in 2007 in honor of Dr. Stewart’s late mother, Mattie C. Stewart, and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The mission of the Foundation is to create tools and resources to help educators, community leaders and parents effectively address the dropout rate and increase the graduation rate.

For more information on the mission of the Foundation, “The Choice Bus” and how you can do your part to help mitigate the dropout crisis, visit mattiecstewart.org.